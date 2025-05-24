Inside The Mariners

Brady's Spin: George Kirby's First Start For Seattle Mariners Was Better Than Final Stat Line

Kirby lasted just 3.2 innings in his first start of the season on Thursday, but if you look under the hood, it wasn't as bad as it seemed.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Daikin Park on May 22.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Daikin Park on May 22. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby made his much-anticipated season debut on Thursday night against the Houston Astros.

Shut down since March because of shoulder inflammation, Kirby lasted just 3.2 innings, giving up five earned runs. He walked a batter, hit two and struck out four. The Mariners lost 9-2.

Despite the rough final stat line, the outing wasn't all that bad, as we discussed on the most recent Refuse to Lose podcast:

At ​the ​end ​of ​the ​day, ​what ​are ​the ​things ​that ​matter ​most? ​One, ​​how ​does ​he ​feel ​subsequently? ​That's ​going ​to ​be ​number ​one. ​Two, ​how ​is ​his ​velocity? ​Well, ​he ​was ​up ​to ​98 ​mph. ​He ​was ​95 ​to ​98 ​fairly ​consistently. ​That's ​good. ​How ​were ​the ​movement ​on ​his ​pitches? ​I ​thought ​pretty ​good. ​He ​had ​the ​two-seamer, ​the ​sinker, ​the ​slider ​had ​movement. ​The ​splitters ​that ​he ​threw ​had ​movement. ​He ​was ​not ​great ​location ​wise, ​but ​those ​are ​all ​feel ​pitches, ​or ​at ​least ​the ​slider ​and ​the ​splitter ​are ​feel ​pitches. ​

​Remember, ​he ​made, ​what, ​one ​spring ​training ​outing ​or ​two ​spring ​training ​outings ​and ​three ​rehab ​starts? ​He ​hasn't ​had ​a ​whole ​lot ​of ​time, ​so ​I'm ​not ​going ​to ​be ​too ​concerned ​about ​his ​lack ​of ​feel ​at ​this ​point. ​He ​threw ​strikes ​mostly. ​Now, ​he ​hit Pena, ​twice, ​and ​he ​did ​have ​a ​walk ​at ​the ​end, ​but ​by ​and ​large, ​I ​thought ​he ​threw ​strikes. ​ ​The ​velocity ​was ​good, ​​movement ​was ​on ​his ​pitches. ​He ​just ​has ​to ​find ​a ​way ​to ​put ​guys ​away. ​And ​that, ​I ​feel ​like ​has ​been ​a ​relatively ​consistent ​issue ​for ​the ​Mariners ​starters, ​in ​that ​they're ​doing ​what ​you ​want ​them ​to ​do ​in ​terms ​of ​throwing ​strikes ​and ​getting ​ahead. ​What ​they're ​not ​doing ​is ​striking ​enough ​people ​out ​consistently. ​

You can listen to the full podcast, which includes our conversations with Mitch Garver and Trent Thornton, in the player below:

The Mariners will finish out the series with the Astros on Sunday before having an off-day on Monday.

