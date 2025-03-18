Brady's Spin: It's Disappointing to See Seattle Mariners Forfeit Japan Advantage
As I was watching the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs play early this morning in the two-game Tokyo Series, I couldn't help but feel disappointed.
I mean, sure, I was happy that baseball was back, but I was disappointed at the reality that exists: The Seattle Mariners used to have the Japanese market for talent cornered, and it's an advantage that they'll never get back.
Fabian Ardaya, who covers the Los Angeles Dodgers for The Athletic, wrote a great story recently about how the Dodgers want to "own" Japan from a talent perspective. After signing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki in successive offseasons, plus all the winning they've done, the Dodgers hope to develop a generation of Dodger fans who want to play for the team when they get old enough.
They'll likely succeed, and that's a position the Mariners used to hold, and should have continued to hold on to. Kazuhiro Sasaki came over to the Mariners in 2000 and promptly won American League Rookie of the Year honors. He is still the team's record holder for saves (129). Ichiro Suzuki came over in 2001 and won a Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year while helping the M's to 116 wins that season.
Over his Hall of Fame career, he won 10 Gold Gloves and earned 10 All-Star appearances. Those two alone should have given the M's the ability to dominate the Pacific marketplace, and maybe it did, as they landed Kenji Johjima and Hisashi Iwakuma subsequently, who were both excellent at times.
But the advantage is gone. For a team that has chosen not to spend big money in free agency, it would be beneficial to be great on the margins. The M's have been good at scouting, player development and drafting recently, but they've lost the Japanese market, which would have continued to be a nice "win" on those margins.
Instead, they'll watch as the Dodgers dominate the game, both at home and abroad.
