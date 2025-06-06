Brady's Spin: It's Simple, But the Seattle Mariners Have to Get Back to Offensive Approach
After being swept by the Baltimore Orioles and going 3-6 on a nine-game homestand, the Seattle Mariners are reeling. The bullpen certainly had its moments over this homestand, blowing three straight games to the Twins and also blowing one against the Orioles, but the offense has been a driving concern for a month now.
Consider these numbers from Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times, which were published prior to Thursday's 4-3 loss.
The Mariners' first 30 games
R: 138 (5th)
BB%: 11.3% (1st)
OBP: .345 (1st)
SLG: .427 (6th)
OPS: .773 (5th)
The Mariners' last 30 games
R: 114 (T-21st)
BB%: 7.7% (T-21st)
OBP: .298 (T-27th)
SLG: .370 (22nd)
OPS: .667 (25th)
And if the Mariners are going to get out of this funk offensively, they are going to have to get back to basics, as was discussed on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
This group has to get back to basics, okay? They're not good enough, actually most teams are not good enough to just go up there and flail. What are you going to do? The following has to happen and it's going to sound simple, and that's because it is. And Edgar's message is simple. You're going to have to put yourself in a good hitters situation, okay? And if that is, the guy throws you a breaking ball on the first pitch that's four feet off the plate, you're gonna have to take it. And if it's 1-0, then you've worked yourself into a position where that guy's got to throw you a strike. And a strike is something you can and should do damage to on 1-0. And if he doesn't come to you on 1-0, then you're even in an even better spot on 2-0. But the Mariners are getting themselves out lately.
It's good to be aggressive, but it's not good to get yourself out. And whether it's Jorge Polanco's inability to lay off changeups down and away, or Julio Rodriguez's sudden propensity again for swinging at fastballs on his hands, or Randy Arozarena swinging at sliders way off the plate, the team has to get back to the basics.
The Mariners are 32-29.
You can listen to the full podcast episode below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT Part 1: After a poor series sweep against the Baltimore Orioles, we just couldn't wait. Brady had to go live on Thursday to talk about the M's change in offensive approach and the little things that have added up over the last week. He lets off some steam heading into the weekend. CLICK HERE:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT Part 2: Brady is back on Friday for a regularly scheduled episode in which he talks with former Mariners catcher Scott Bradley about the 35th anniversary of catching Randy Johnson's no-hitter in 1990, being part of the early M's teams, his memories of Ken Griffey Jr. and much more. CLICK HERE:
WORKING BACK: Luke Raley, out with an oblique issue, is working back and looks ready to start a rehab assignment. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.