Mariners lose Second Baseman Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in Free Agency

After weeks of negotiations with free agent Jorge Polanco, the Seattle Mariners have officially lost the switch-hitting second baseman to the New York Mets. The 32-year old has reportedly accepted a two-year $40 million contract to move to the East Coast and play in The City That Never Sleeps, according MLB expert Jeff Passan.

"Infielder Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract, sources tell ESPN." Passan reported on Saturday. "He is expected to play first base and DH."

"Polanco’s deal with the Mets lands a big AAV at $20 million a year and is the Mets’ first move in the aftermath of Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz’s departures and the trade of Brandon Nimmo. Polanco can play second and third base, too."

For the Mariners, there are plenty of options to replace Polanco at second. Top prospect Colt Emerson, 20, had a spectacular 2025 campaign, developing enough that the 2B/SS/3B could be a versatile fit as at least a part-time starter for the Seattle squad. He's a cheap option, but if the team wants to swing a deal for an established hitter, they should look no further than a trade with St. Louis.

Second baseman and designated hitter Brendan Donovan is one of the hottest trade targets this offseason. At just 28, he's in the midst of his prime, after hitting .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in 2025. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that Seattle has shown "consistent interest" in the versatile Donovan.

"With teams like the Royals, Giants, Mariners, and others showing consistent interest in Donovan — and at least two of the teams open to including starting pitching in the return — the Cardinals left the winter meetings progressing on possible deals," Goold wrote.

Polanco will switch positions in New York

As Passan indicated, Polanco will move to first base for the Mets, and he's expected to be the primary starter. While he's no stranger to the right side of the infield, he has only played first base once in his Major League career, in an emergency appearance for the Mariners. So, his tenure with New York will present some new challenges.

Polanco became a free agent after declining a $6 million player option with Seattle. His departure will now force the M's to focus more heavily on their remaining big-name free agent, third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

