Brady's Spin: Leo Rivas is a Nice Addition to Seattle Mariners, and I'm a Big Fan
Look, absolutely nobody is happy to see Seattle Mariners infielder Ryan Bliss go down with a torn bicep that will likely cost him the entire season. It's a terrible break for a nice guy who's worked hard to give himself a chance to earn a starting job.
That said, I'm a big fan of Leo Rivas, who was recalled in his place, and I think he gives this team a little something.... extra.
Rivas just does the little things well, and guys like that are so useful to your ballclub. Truth be told, I was in favor of Rivas earning the starting job in spring training had he not gone down with an ankle injury for about a week.
He runs well, plays good defense, is a switch-hitter and is difficult to pitch to. In his first start of the year on Friday, he went 0-for-1 but drew two walks and stole a base. He also played excellent defense at second base, turning a key double play in the sixth inning.
Sure, he doesn't have the ceiling of top prospect Cole Young, but he's a solid fill-in and I think he'll help this team tread water even in the wake of these injury issues. I don't know if he'll become the regular starter at second base, but I'd like to see him given the chance to be, especially if the team isn't going to go out and make additional moves.
The Mariners will take on the Rangers again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo pitches against Kumar Rocker.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses more about the win over the Astros and what this could mean for Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, he talks about where the roster should go after injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. We also have an exclusive chat with Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, about Cal's contract extension and we talk with Dr. Michael Fu, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, on what's up for Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
JR AT AUGUSTA: Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the greatest player in M's history, is serving as a credentialed photographer for the Masters at Augusta National. CLICK HERE:
SNOW DELETES APOLOGY: After tweeting an insensitive comment about Victor Robles after his injury on Sunday and then deleting it, former Giants first baseman JT Snow apologized, and then deleted that too. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.