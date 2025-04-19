Brady's Spin: The Seattle Mariners Still Need to Call Boston Red Sox About a Trade Possibility
Back in February, I wrote that the Seattle Mariners needed to call the Boston Red Sox about a possible trade for infielder Vaughn Grissom.
I'm doubling down on that assertion now.
First, because of the injury to Ryan Bliss, the M's have an obvious hole at second base. The group of Dylan Moore, Leo Rivas and Miles Mastrobuoni has done an adequate job filling in, but the M's could use a better option, and someone more long-term.
That option exists in Grissom.
A former top prospect, Grissom is buried in Triple-A for the Red Sox, where he's hitting .359 with three homers and 10 RBIs. He's stuck behind Kristian Campbell at the major league level, and is stuck behind his Triple-A teammate Marcelo Mayer in terms of organizational perception. He has little to no future in Boston, but he could walk in and start for the Mariners at second base today.
Furthermore, because he's buried, he likely wouldn't cost much for the Mariners to get. If you're worried about him blocking Cole Young at second base, perhaps Young will become the answer at shortstop in the future with JP Crawford's deal up after 2026. The Mariners also have needed help at designated hitter for years, so there's additional ways to get guys like Grissom in the lineup.
The Mariners and Red Sox will play each other next Tuesday through Thursday, and perhaps Justin Hollander can pull Craig Breslow aside for this necessary chat.
The Mariners will play the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at 12:07 p.m. PT.
