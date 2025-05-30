Inside The Mariners

Brady's Spin: Ty France Will Be Honored By Seattle Mariners, But We've Taken Tributes Too Far

Ty France returns to Seattle for the first time as a member of the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, and it's certain that the team will pull out all the stops to welcome him back. However, I think we, as a society, have taken the tributes too far.

Brady Farkas

Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France (13) dives to first base for a force out on a ball hit by Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) during the eighth inning at Target Field on May 25.
Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France (13) dives to first base for a force out on a ball hit by Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) during the eighth inning at Target Field on May 25. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
On Friday night, Minnesota Twins' first baseman Ty France returns to Seattle for the first time as a member of an opposing team. France, acquired by the Mariners in 2020, was a major factor in the team's roster through June of 2024, when he was designated for assignment.

I have no doubt that France will get a rousing ovation and a video tribute from the organization, and while I think he deserves it in today's sports climate, I think that sports climate has gone a little too far.

I discussed this further on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

Welcome ​back, Ty ​France. ​Ty France, I'm ​positive ​of ​it, ​is ​going ​to ​get ​a ​video ​tribute ​from ​the ​Mariners. ​He ​probably ​deserves ​it, ​although ​I ​do ​think, as ​a ​society, we've ​gone ​a ​little ​too ​heavy ​on ​the ​video ​tributes. ​Ty France ​was ​a ​career. 266 ​hitter ​with ​the ​Mariners. ​He ​made ​one ​All-Star ​Game. ​He ​was ​a ​part ​of ​one ​playoff ​team. ​His ​average ​regressed ​every ​single ​year ​that ​he ​was ​in ​Seattle. ​Right? He ​hit .302 ​when ​he ​came ​over ​in ​the ​2020 ​season. ​Only ​23 ​games. ​He ​hit .291 ​in ​2021. ​He ​hit .274 ​in ​2022. ​He ​hit .250 ​in ​2023, ​and ​he ​hit .223 ​before ​they ​got ​rid ​of ​him ​after ​88 ​games ​in ​2024. ​So, Ty ​France, ​I ​think, to ​me, ​gets ​more ​credit ​for ​what ​he ​helped ​build ​culture-wise ​in Seattle ​than ​for ​what ​he ​actually ​did ​on ​the ​field. ​

The ​fans ​will ​embrace ​him. Again, he'll ​get ​the ​curtain ​call ​or ​the '​standing ​O' in ​his ​first ​at ​bat. ​He'll ​tip ​his ​hat ​to ​the ​crowd. ​He'll ​get ​a ​video ​tribute. ​It ​seems ​a ​little ​overboard ​for ​the ​kind ​of ​player ​that ​Ty ​was ​in ​Seattle, ​but ​given ​where ​we ​are ​as ​a ​society, ​he ​probably ​deserves it.

France is hitting .254 for the Twins right now with four homers and 30 RBIs.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Zebby Matthews. Both teams are 30-25.

