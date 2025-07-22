Brandyn Garcia Ready to be 'Whatever Team Needs' After Major League Call-up
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made a move to reinforce the bullpen ahead of Game 1 of a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
The Mariners called up promising pitching prospect, left-hander Brandyn Garcia, from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. Garcia's first appearance will be his major league debut.
Garcia was picked in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. During his three seasons in Seattle's farm system, Garcia has received time as a starting pitcher and a reliever. He was the organization's Jamie Moyer co-Pitcher of The Year award, which is given to the best minor league hurler within the organization, last season as a starter.
Garcia transitioned to the bullpen this season and has posted solid numbers. He has a 3.51 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched across 32 appearances for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers and Rainiers.
"I view myself as whatever the team needs, honestly," Garcia said in a pregame media scrum Monday. "Whatever the Mariners need to win and bring a World Series here, that's what I'm here for."
Garcia received a non-roster invite to spring training this year, where manager Dan Wilson got to see the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder's arsenal firsthand.
"His stuff is electric," Wilson said in a pregame interview. "Great fastball, couple really good breaking balls that he throws. I think for him, the main mission is just attacking the strike zone. That's nothing new in our organization, that's just what we preach, but I think particularly in Brandyn's case, because his stuff is so good, just attacking the strike zone — that's what we'll be looking for."
Garcia said in his introductory media scrum that coming out of spring training, the Mariners gave him a list of goals to hit, namely tightening up his slider and showing better command of his breaking pitches.
Garcia said that his transition to a reliever helped him in progress and meet those goals.
"I think that getting out there more often helped me a out little bit more," Garcia said. "I know that they say with starting you get more reps and everything like that. But I feel like taking my mental side out of it and just going out there and competing every single day has helped me out a lot."
Garcia will be one of two left-handed relievers in Seattle's bullpen, and can quickly find himself with high-leverage responsibilities depending on how he performs.
