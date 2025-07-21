Seattle Mariners Call up Left-Handed Pitching Prospect Brandyn Garcia
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are calling up one of their most interesting prospects to help aid a taxing bullpen.
The Mariners selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers ahead of a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. The team optioned right-handed reliever Juan Burgos to Tacoma in a corresponding move.
Garcia's first appearance will be his major league debut.
The 25-year-old southpaw was picked in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. Garcia was named the organization's co-minor league Pitcher of the Year in 2024. He posted a 2.25 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched across 27 appearances (25 starts) with the High-A Everett AquaSox and Double-A Arkansas Travelers that season.
This year, Garcia received a non-roster invite to spring training and had an opportunity to break camp with the big league club, but as a reliever. He didn't make cut and began the season with Arkansas.
Garcia has a 3.51 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched across 32 appearances with the Travelers and Rainiers. He was promoted to Triple-A on June 24. He hasn't allowed an opposing batting average above .235 since he made his debut in the organization's farm system.
Garcia will be one of two left-handed relievers in Seattle's bullpen. Gabe Speier has been Seattle's lone southpaw for the majority of the season.
The Mariners are in the first half of a stretch of 17 consecutive games without a day off. They used every reliever except Burgos twice in their three-game series against the Houston Astros over the weekend. Garcia's addition gives Seattle a fresh arm as it continues that daunting stretch.
