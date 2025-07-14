BREAKING: Cal Raleigh to Catch For Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic
The Seattle Mariners All-Star catcher will be representing his country in the biggest international baseball tournament.
Cal Raleigh announced that he would be catching for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic in an appearance on MLB Network on Monday.
"I've officially been invited," Raleigh said on MLB Network. "I mean, talk about no-brainer right? Super excited. ... It's every kid's dream, right? You grow up watching 'Miracle' and the whole thing, you got 'USA' across your chest. It's a dream, getting to play for your country. We said (Home Run Derby) is a one-time thing, but this is really — what a special chance. ... It's an honor and a privilege and it's gonna be super fun come March."
The WBC is the latest in a long list of accolades and career-firsts for the fifth-year catcher this season. He was named to his first ever All-Star Game this season and was named the American League's starting catcher, which he will play on Tuesday. Raleigh was also named a participant in the 2025 Home Run Derby, which takes place Monday.
Raleigh is in the middle of the best season by a catcher in MLB history. Entering the All-Star Break, Raleigh has scored 65 times in 94 games and has hit 16 doubles and 38 home runs with 82 RBIs. He's slashed .259/.376/.634 with a 1.010 OPS. His 38 homers and 82 RBIs lead the major leagues.
Raleigh's 38 homers are also a record for the most by a catcher, a switch-hitter and American League hitter and Seattle hitter before the All-Star Break in MLB history.
