Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena announces he will play for Mexico in WBC

On Thursday, Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena announced on social media that he will once again represent Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. March. This marks his second appearance in the international tournament,

Arozarena, 30, posted a .238 batting average, 27 home runs. and 76 RBIs in 160 games for Seattle a year ago. He was an All-Star selection for the second time in his career, and only sat out two games, while providing Seattle with much-needed clutch offense - especially down the final stretch of the campaign.

Randy Arozarena had an outstanding run in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he posted a .450 batting average, nine RBIs, and had six doubles. His on-base percentage was .607, and his slugging percentage reached .900, giving him an OPS of 1.50 and earning him the Pool C MVP award

Randy Arozarena is known for his dramatic play

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) makes a catch of the ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays pinch hitter Myles Straw (not pictured) in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Randy Arozarena gained a reputation in Major League Baseball as a clutch performer, especially in the postseason. He was the ALCS MVP in 2020, becoming the first rookie position player ever to earn that honor. In that series against the Houston Astros, he hit .321 with four home runs and six RBIs. His two-run homer in Game 7 helped the Rays clinch the pennant and move on to the Fall Classic.

Arozarena's Major League career stats include a .250 batting average, 118 home runs, 390 RBIs, and 131 stolen bases. These numbers cover up through the 2025 season. Notably, he also had five consecutive 20-20 seasons, making him one of only 22 players in MLB history to do so. He will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

