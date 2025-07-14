Seattle Mariners Draft North Carolina Catcher Luke Stevenson With No. 35 Pick
The Seattle Mariners used the No. 35 pick in the Competitive Balance Round A portion of the MLB Draft to select North Carolina catcher Luke Stevenson.
Stevenson, a sophomore, was a two-year starter with the Tar Heels. The program made it to the NCAA Super Regionals this season and the NCAA College World Series last season.
Stevenson earned the starting catching job as a freshman and never let it go. Through two seasons at North Carolina, Stevenson slashed .267/.417/.543 with an .860 OPS. He hit 18 doubles, two triples and 33 home runs with 116 RBIs in 125 games. Stevenson started 124 of his 125 games with the Tar Heels. He's ranked as the No. 33 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
"Going in, I knew that I was gonna have a big role (with North Carolina)," Stevenson in a news conference held via Zoom on Sunday. "And I knew that being 19-years-old, that I had to gain the trust of some 23-year-old pitchers. Being the catcher, I knew that I was gonna have to handle an older staff, and I was gonna have to do it quick. I was gonna have to earn their trust quick. And that's a big quality that I learned and that I got a lot better at, and I think that's something that's really gonna help me in this pro career. Just being able to work with pitchers and understand what they need in any given moment."
Stevenson was named a third-team All-American by Perfect Game and was a semi-finalist for the Buster Posey Award, which is given to the best catcher in college baseball. Stevenson was named the ACC Tournament MVP after leading the Tar Heels to their ninth tournament championship in program history.
MLB Pipeline had the following scouting report on Stevenson:
A physical left-handed hitter, Stevenson has a propensity for hitting balls hard and launching them in the air. His power plays from left-center to the right-field foul pole and could translate into 25 homers per season. He has a reasonably disciplined approach but struggles to make contact against quality fastballs and changeups.
Stevenson was Seattle's second draft pick of the 2025 MLB Draft. The Mariners used the No. 3 overall pick to select Louisiana State (LSU) left-hander Kade Anderson.
"I take a lot of pride in working with pitchers and getting to know them well and going off their strengths and developing with them," Stevenson said. "And developing a good relationship with them. And that's something I take a lot of pride in. I'm really excited to get to know some of these pitchers and work really hard for them."
