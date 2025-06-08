BREAKING: Julio Rodriguez Exits Game Between Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners took a potentially huge blow during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
Mariners superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez exited the game in the top of the third inning. He was hit on his right ankle/shin by a batted ball — a 98 mph grounder hit by Randy Arozarena — while going to third base.
Rodriguez limped off the infield and sat down in front of the Angels dugout while trainers checked on him. The trainers assisted Rodriguez into the Seattle dugout and into the clubhouse.
Leody Taveras, who began the game on the bench, filled in for Rodriguez in center field in the bottom of the third.
There was no news on specifics of the injury at the time of Rodriguez's exit. He was 2-for-2 with a run before he left the game. It was his third multi-hit game in his last four contests.
Rodriguez dealt with another ankle injury a season ago that kept him out for several weeks. He was placed on the injured list July 23, 2024, with a right ankle sprain and was activated Aug. 11, 2024. He was limited to a designated hitter role when he was activated off the IL and was kept out of the outfield for another week.
Rodriguez has started to heat up for the Mariners in the last several games. He's scored 40 runs in 62 games this season and has hit six doubles, three triples and 10 home runs with 33 RBIs. He's slashed .254/.321/.421 with a .742 OPS. He hit .282 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in May.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NATIONAL BASEBALL HOF PRESIDENT DISCUSSES GREATNESS OF HIDEO NOMO, ICHIRO SUZUKI: in a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Josh Rawitch discussed witnessing "Nomo-Mania" in person and compared that to Suzuki's amazing career. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH IS IN ELITE CATEGORY WITH CURRENT PACE: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher is on a trajectory to pass Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in an incredible statistic. CLICK HERE
MARINER ACTIVATE TRENT THORNTON OFF INJURED LIST: The Mariners reliever is back with the team after a bout with appendicitis kept him out for a month. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.