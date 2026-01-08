Mariners' MVP candidate Julio Rodriguez returns home to the Dominican to give back

It's been a big start to the year already for Mariners' All-Star Julio Rodriguez. In the first week of 2026, the 29-year-old outfielder was recognized as MLB.com's pick as the favorite to win the American League MVP Award in the upcoming season. But off the field, he had the chance recently to return his gratitude to his homeland and his hometown.

Rodríguez returned to Loma de Cabrera, a town of 20,000 people in the Dominican Republic, where he was born and raised. He would reveal a massive overhaul to the fields there and a plan to construct a state-of-the-art amateur baseball/softball and soccer complex.

Paying it forward for the next generation.@JRODshow44 and his No Limits Foundation opened the first-ever public astroturf baseball field in the Dominican Republic, transforming a historic community space into a state-of-the-art, multi-sport complex in his hometown of Loma de… pic.twitter.com/vPecsVXZot — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 6, 2026

Rodriguez made a personal investment of $1.3 million, and it was completed through his two groups, the No Limits Foundation and Green Hope. The construction was headed by Orlova Group.

“This field is where everything started for me,” Rodríguez said. “Being able to give back to Loma de Cabrera and create a place where kids can feel proud, feel safe, and believe in themselves means everything. I want them to know there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

2026 will be a coming-of-age year for J-Rod

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Julio Rodriguez is the pick to click as MVP heading into the 2026 MLB season. At age 25, he's really just beginning the apex of his career, so Mariners fans are in for plenty of home runs and highlights from him over the next several seasons. He's already a two-time Silver Slugger and two-time member of baseball's 30-30 club. Those numbers will definitely go up in the immediate future.

2026 seems to be the year that Julio takes the next big step in his career. He will likely take on a much bigger role, often acting as the lighthouse guiding the Mariners through choppy waters. And, as he continues to mature as a player and a leader, he has the chance to earn the kinds of accolades and admiration that often lead to a Hall of Fame induction.

