Seattle Mariners Give Updates on Injured Players
SEATTLE — The last couple days have not been the final days the Seattle Mariners envisioned coming out of the All-Star Break. Starting shortstop JP Crawford and center fielder Julio Rodriguez were both injured within a two-day span of each other, 2022 All-Star Ty France was designated for assignment and the Mariners lost their fifth consecutive home series with Tuesday's 5-1 loss against the Los Angeles Angels.
On Wednesday, Seattle general manager Justin Hollander provided updates and general timelines for Crawford and Rodriguez as well as several other ailing Mariners:
JP Crawford, shortstop
Crawford is estimated to be out four-to-six weeks with a right pinky fracture. Due to the nature of the injury, there's not much Seattle can do other than let it heal. He could also be out longer than that depending on how the healing process goes.
"We'll re-x-ray (JP's hand) every week," Hollander said. "Our expectation is that it will be four-to-six weeks. It's just what it is. It's a broken hand. It's hard to recover from it and you can't really play through it.
Julio Rodriguez, center fielder
Rodriguez avoided any structural damage to his ankle and walked away from his collision with the outfield wall on Sunday with an ankle sprain. According to Hollander, Rodriguez will travel with the team on their road trip after Wednesday. His ankle will be reassessed after the 10-day IL stint concludes.
"His ankle didn't respond the way we had hoped after he initially was able to walk off (the field)," Hollander said. "... As they got in and reassessed it, in the 48 hours afterward, they felt like the best thing to do was (keep him out) now and reassess (later). We think it's really important when he's playing, he's playing healthy."
Dominic Canzone, outfielder
Canzone landed on the IL back in early July with a right adductor sprain that he suffered against the Toronto Blue Jays but re-aggravated against the San Diego Padres. Canzone will be heading to Arizona after Wednesday and will have be rehabbing four four weeks of down time. He's estimated to return around "mid-August," according to Hollander.
Matt Brash, RP
Brash has missed the entire season after suffering an elbow injury and undergoing subsequent Tommy John surgery. Originally, the target was a return for June 2025. Brash looks to be slightly ahead of schedule.
"Matt Brash — he's likely to start a throwing progression in mid-August," Hollander said. "That's a little ahead of schedule. Matt's doing awesome right now, according to our people. Couldn't be going better."
Jonny Farmelo, outfielder
Farmelo recently completed his ACL surgery and is Los Angeles going through early post-surgery physical therapy.
Felnin Celesten, shortstop
Top Seattle prospect Felnin Celesten missed the last month with a wrist injury. In his first game back on Tuesday, he reinjured his wrist diving for second base. He was still being evaluated as of Wednesday.
Final word
Rodriguez avoiding serious injury is the best possibility out of what has been a terrible few days for the team. Seattle called up four players on Monday and Tuesdsay to try and make up for all the hits to their roster. If the Mariners hope to make the playoffs, having Rodriguez back is the absolute minimum that needs to happen.
