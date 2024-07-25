Seattle Mariners Reportedly "Aggressive" Trying to Acquire Four-Time All-Star
The Seattle Mariners are in desperate need of bats. The offense was already struggling to get much of anything going, but the recent injuries to Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford made the need for offense much greater.
The Mariners have been knee-deep in trade rumors with the July 30 deadline approaching. And one MLB insider has Seattle tied to a four-time All-Star.
The New York Post's and MLB Network's Jon Heyman was on BR Live on Wednesday and reported that the Mariners have been "pretty aggressive" in trying to acquire first baseman/designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays.
This season, Guerrero Jr. is hitting .296 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 100 games. He's also under team control for 2025 as well.
Seattle has been tied to several players over the last few weeks in various reports and rumors, including the Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr.
Guerrero Jr. would fit in the easiest with the Mariners current lineup.
Seattle recently designated former All-Star Ty France for assignment and called up Tyler Locklear to fill in at first. They also called up Jason Vosler to get some at-bats and add some depth to the injury-ravaged lineup.
Guerrero Jr. has experience at first base and DHing. He would slide in the order right away and give the Mariners the ability to rotate between Locklear or Vosler with Guerrero Jr. in the lineup.
It would also give Locklear the opportunity to learn from someone who's been among the best first baseman in the league for the last five years.
"Every team out there is trying to get better right now," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "And we're no different than anybody else. So we'll see what happens. It's not really my department. My department is trying to get the most out of the group we have here. And I've got to do better quite frankly."
