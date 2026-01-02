MLB writer suggests Phillies infielder would be a great fit for the Mariners

With what appears to be the inevitable exit of free agent third baseman Eugenio Suarez, the Seattle Mariners are now shifting their focus to other options. One such off-ramp comes from The City of Brotherly Love.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently wrote that the M's have shown interest in Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. He could immediately fill a crucial role at third base. Although no official trade terms have been released, the move would definitely be a break on payroll, albeit while sacrificing a little bit of power in the process.

"The Phillies were very willing to listen on Bohm last offseason, and as players like Bichette, Bregman and Eugenio Suárez come off the board in free agency, the former All-Star could become a fallback candidate on the trade market.," Kelly wrote. "The Mariners were a team linked to Bohm last offseason. They've already lost Jorge Polanco in free agency; Suárez might opt for greener hitting pastures as well."

"Cole Young could take over at second base, but Bohm—who drove in 97 runs in both 2023 and 2024—would be an upgrade over Ben Williamson at the hot corner."

Alec Bohm batted .287 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 120 games played in 2025. He had 18 doubles, three triples, and scored 53 runs in what was considered a fairly solid season. However, his power numbers were down slightly due to injury and inconsistency. The six-year veteran had previously hit 15 bombs in 2024, after he established a career-high of 20 in the 2023 campaign.

Bohm dealt with two notable stints on the Injured List in 2026. In July, he suffered a fractured left rib after being hit by a pitch, which put him out for three weeks. In September, he had left shoulder inflammation that caused him to miss the final three weeks of the regular season.

