Bryan Woo's Recent Dominance Holds More Weight Due to Significant Loss in Family
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo has had arguably the best week of his career. He carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in his final start before the All-Star Break on July 10. He followed that with a scoreless third of an inning in his first career All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Those outings would already be incredible highs for any pitcher. But they hold a lot more significance for Woo after a recent death in the family.
After Woo's outing against the Yankees, he was unavailable to speak to the media due to what was described as a "family situation. We now know that Woo's grandfather, John Woo, died during Bryan's start. He was 95-years-old.
The information about Woo's grandfather was outlined in a story from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
“It's the values that have passed down from him to my dad to my parents to me, and just making sure I keep those values instilled with me and everywhere I go,” Woo said in Kramer's article. “Keep the most important thing the most important thing, which is other people. It's the team, it's the organization, it's the fans. It's not about you. It's never about you.
“It's always about the group around you and the people that make you as good as you are, and how you can always make other people better. Those values started with him.”
According to the article, Woo went into his start against the Yankees knowing that his grandfather would likely die that night. His grandfather was listening to the game on the radio while in the hospital.
“Bryan knew when he was pitching in New York that his grandfather was passing that night, and we all were worried about him,” Hilary Woo, Bryan's mother, said in the article. “But at the same time, we encouraged him to use it as fuel and take him out there with him.”
John Woo got to see Bryan Woo pitch once in person, during the latter's rookie season against the San Francisco Giants on July 3, 2023.
Woo has put together a dominant season for Seattle, going 8-4 thus far. The Mariners are 51-45 and will return from the All-Star break on Friday, when they host the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
X-RAYS COME BACK NEGATIVE ON POTENTIAL MARINERS TRADE TARGET: Eugenio Suarez avoided a worst-case scenario after being hit on the hand by a pitch during the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE
TEREN'S TAKE: KADE ANDERSON PICK COULD HELP M'S MAKE BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: It likely won't happen, but the Mariners recent top draft pick puts the team in a lot more comfortable place to swing for the fences at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE
HERE'S HOW MARINERS ALL-STARS DID IN 2025 MIDSUMMER CLASSIC: Bryan Woo, Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Andres Munoz all had a chance to display their talents in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.