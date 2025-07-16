X-Rays Come Back Negative on Potential Seattle Mariners Trade Target
A potential Seattle Mariners trade target seems to have avoided a worst-case scenario.
During the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on Tuesday, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez was hit on the left hand by a pitch. He was checked on by trainers but ended up taking first base. He was tagged out at second the next at-bat after Washington Nationals slugger James Wood grounded into a force out.
Suarez underwent x-rays for his hand after the All-Star Game, which came back negative.
The negative scans are good news for Suarez, but also for teams looking to acquire his services before the trade deadline.
Suarez has been involved in trade rumors for the better parts of two months, with the Mariners being one of the clubs interested in acquiring him. Suarez has scored 58 times in 95 games this season and has hit 18 doubles and 31 home runs with 78 RBIs. He's slashed .250/.320/.569 with an .889 OPS.
Suarez played with Seattle from 2022-23. He was a critical member of the 2022 squad that broke the franchise's 21-year playoff drought. He hit 53 doubles, two triples and 53 homers with 183 RBIs in 312 games. He slashed .234/.327/.423 with a .750 OPS while with the Mariners.
Seattle traded Suarez to Arizona on Nov. 22, 2023, in return for right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. The trade was considered a salary-dumping move.
Suarez acknowledged the trade rumors in an article written by Seattle Times reporter Scott Hanson earlier this week and said "part of (his) heart" is in Seattle.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TEREN'S TAKE: KADE ANDERSON PICK COULD HELP M'S MAKE BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: It likely won't happen, but the Mariners recent top draft pick puts the team in a lot more comfortable place to swing for the fences at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE
HERE'S HOW MARINERS ALL-STARS DID IN 2025 MIDSUMMER CLASSIC: Bryan Woo, Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Andres Munoz all had a chance to display their talents in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS INFIELDER TALKS TRADE RUMORS, REFLECTS ON TIME IN SEATTLE: Former Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez acknowledged his name being thrown out in trade discussions and spoke positively about his time in the Pacific Northwest. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.