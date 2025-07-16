TEREN'S TAKE: Kade Anderson Pick Could Help Seattle Mariners Make Blockbuster Trade
The Seattle Mariners had one of the better classes in the 2025 MLB Draft, which was highlighted by the No. 3 overall pick, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson.
Anderson is a top 100-talent that could make it to the majors as soon as next season, or 2027. Mariners vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter made it clear after Anderson was drafted that the organization had him as No. 1 player on their board and the organization considers him a potential ace.
Picking Anderson does more than just allow Seattle to build for the future of its starting rotation. It also gives the Mariners the leeway to make a blockbuster move that could catapult them into World Series contender status.
Toward the beginning of July, a mock trade made its rounds on M's social media that would have sent Atlanta Braves superstar, and former National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., to Seattle. There were no rumors or reports on Acuna being available before the mock trade made the rounds, leading many to simply chalk it up to normal trade-season content.
The potential swap started to gain more traction when MLB insider Joel Sherman discussed it in a segment on MLB Network.
Atlanta reportedly has no interest in trading Acuna, but the club has started shopping other players, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale. This could mean there's a window, no matter how small, that Acuna could be moved. If there's a team that can keep the Braves on the phone for the superstar, it's the Mariners. And Anderson's introduction to the latter's farm system could make those conversations a lot more enticing for the Braves.
As Sherman pointed out, Atlanta needs has two massive needs: starting pitching, and top prospects. The Mariners have eight top 100 prospects, per MLB Pipeline (potentially nine or 10 when it's updated to include the 2025 draft class). Seattle also has starting pitching in droves.
The Mariners have spent the better part of two years affirming that the goal is to keep the starting rotation of Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller together.
The rotation, when everyone is healthy and at their best, is one of the best in baseball. But injuries and inconsistencies have plagued the group this season.
Kirby, Gilbert and Miller have all had stints on the injured list this season. In their stead, Logan Evans and Emerson Hancock have proven to be serviceable back-end starters. Evans is a rookie and could prove to be even better down the road.
Between the usual major league rotation, Evans, Hancock, Anderson and 2024 first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje, the Mariners have seven solid-to-elite starters and two pitchers with top 100 talent that are two years away (max) from the big leagues. One could assume that Seattle would be willing to deal a hurler if Acuna is legitimately on the table, and the front office could be a lot more comfortable doing so with Anderson waiting in the wings.
This is all to say, there's a very low chance that a swap for Acuna happens. He is the face of the Braves and, even coming off a serious knee injury, is one of the best players in baseball. He's slashing .323/.435/.590 with a 1.025 OPS and has hit 12 home runs with 22 RBIs in 45 game this year. He made his season debut May 23. He was on the shelf since June 9, 2024, due to a left ACL tear. Even a blockbuster package including a starter, multiple top 100 prospects and role players might not be enough to persuade Atlanta.
But if there's a team that can get the Braves to move the superstar, it's the Mariners. They have the pieces to get it done and now, with Anderson in the fold, they can make a deal of this magnitude and still have an elite farm system and starting rotation afterwards.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HERE'S HOW MARINERS ALL-STARS DID IN 2025 MIDSUMMER CLASSIC: Bryan Woo, Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Andres Munoz all had a chance to display their talents in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS INFIELDER TALKS TRADE RUMORS, REFLECTS ON TIME IN SEATTLE: Former Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez acknowledged his name being thrown out in trade discussions and spoke positively about his time in the Pacific Northwest. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH SHARES HEARTFELT MESSAGE FOR MOTHER: Seattle's Platinum Glove-winning catcher showed appreciated for his mom after he became the first catcher in MLB history to win the Home Run Derby. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.