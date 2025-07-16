Here's How Seattle Mariners All-Stars Did in 2025 Midsummer Classic
The Seattle Mariners are officially done with All-Star Break festivities. The 2025 MLB All-Star game concluded on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta, marking the last event of the symbolic midseason break. The National League beat the American League 4-3 in a Home Run Derby tiebreaker after the game was tied 6-6 through nine innings. It marked the end of an incredibly successful week for various Mariners All-Stars.
Organization prospects Lazaro Montes, Harry Ford and Jurrangelo Cijntje competed in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, Cal Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to win the Home Run Derby on Monday and four All-Stars represented the organization in the All-Star Game.
Here's an overview on how Seattle's players did in the All-Star Game.
Cal Raleigh, catcher
Raleigh was voted in as the American League's starting catcher and was behind the plate for the first five innings of the game. He caught for pitchers Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), Carlos Rodon (New York Yankees), teammate Bryan Woo, Joe Ryan (Minnesota Twins) and Drew Rasmussen (Tampa Bay Rays).
Raleigh had two plate appearances during the game. He went 1-for-2 with a single.
Randy Arozarena, outfielder
Arozarena earned his second career All-Star as a nod as a replacement for teammate Julio Rodriguez, who earned a nod as a reserve but opted to skip the event. Arozarena subbed out Aaron Judge (Yankees) in right field in the bottom of the fifth.
Arozarena received three at-bats during the game and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
Arozarena was picked as one of the American League's three hitters in the Home Run Derby tiebreaker. He hit one homer in the three swings all six hitters for the AL and NL.
Bryan Woo, right-handed pitcher
Woo, who earned his first All-Star selection, was the third pitcher for the AL on Tuesday. He retired the side in order. He induced a groundout and a lineout and struck out the first batter he faced, Ronald Acuna Jr.
Andres Munoz, right-handed pitcher
The Mariners' closer was named to his second All-Star Game this season. He was named as a replacement last season but didn't get to pitch in the game.
Munoz got his turn on the mound in this year's Midsummer Classic. He entered the game in the bottom of the eighth and pitched the final two outs of the inning. He walked one batter and struck out one in 0.2 innings. He induced a flyout from Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds) and fanned Kyle Stowers (Miami Marlins).
Seattle will begin the second half of the season in the first of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS INFIELDER TALKS TRADE RUMORS, REFLECTS ON TIME IN SEATTLE: Former Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez acknowledged his name being thrown out in trade discussions and spoke positively about his time in the Pacific Northwest. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH SHARES HEARTFELT MESSAGE FOR MOTHER: Seattle's Platinum Glove-winning catcher showed appreciated for his mom after he became the first catcher in MLB history to win the Home Run Derby. CLICK HERE
HERE'S WHAT MARINERS EXEC SCOTT HUNTER SAID AFTER THE END OF THE DRAFT: The Mariners drafted several interesting players with their last 17 picks of the draft, and Scott Hunter addressed them after the event was over. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.