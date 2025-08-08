Bryce Miller Has Made a Clear Change as He Gets Ready to Return to Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller, on the injured list for the second time this season, is nearing a return to the M's rotation.
Though his 3.2 inning, four earned run, three-homer performance on Thursday for Triple-A Tacoma wasn't perfect, his stuff was encouraging for a second straight outing. The velocity was in the mid-90s consistently, and he threw 47 of 66 pitches for strikes.
It appears as if Miller will make one more rehab start before being activated, but that has not been officially confirmed.
While looking at pure stuff is certainly important, it's also interesting to note that Miller has made at least one mechanical change down on the farm.
Look at the photos in the post below:
As you can see, the photo on the right, from a start in June, Miller has his hands in the middle of his chest as his left leg comes up. In the photo on the right, from Thursday, Miller's hands are more in line with his neck and face. While it seems slight, at least to me it represents a smoother delivery and will help with his timing.
Without getting too nerdy on the whole thing, I've always felt that if your hands are lower, they can tend to get in the way of your legs and vise versa. When things are uncomfortable, it leads to a disjointed delivery. In my opinion, Miller has a hard time consistently getting on top of the baseball this season, and the lack of sync between his arms and legs is likely part of it.
With this new mechanical change, Miller's arms and legs will go up at the same time, and then back down at the same time, allowing him to be in lock-step in his delivery, and it should help all of his offerings.
The Mariners are 63-53 and will return to action on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
