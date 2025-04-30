Cal Raleigh, Andres Munoz, Combine For Rare Seattle Mariners History as April Ends
Entering play on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners' battery of Cal Raleigh (catcher) and Andres Munoz (closer) is at the forefront of some extremely rare franchise history.
Per a note from Mariners PR:
Seattle has a player with 10+ home runs (Cal Raleigh, 10 HR) and 10+ saves (Andrés Muñoz, 11 SV)...it marks the first time a team has a 10+ homer and 10+ save player before the end of April since the 2019 Dodgers (Cody Bellinger, Kenley Jansen)...it marks just the second time in Mariners history that it's happened, with the other occurring in 2018 (Mitch Haniger, Edwin Díaz).
After earning the save on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, Munoz still has a 0.00 ERA. He's struck out 19 batters in 15.0 innings and leads the majors in saves (11).
A six-year veteran of the San Diego Padres and Mariners, Munoz is 11-20 lifetime with a 2.46 ERA. He has 51 career saves and assumed the full-time closer role after Paul Sewald was traded in 2023.
As for Raleigh, he enters play on Wednesday with a .234 average and 17 RBIs. He's posted a .346 on-base percentage. The platinum glove winner in the American League last season, he could be headed for his first All-Star Game appearance later this summer.
He hit a career-high 34 homers last season and will certainly be able to threaten that this year, as long as he stays healthy.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the Angels on Wednesday before a day off on Thursday.
