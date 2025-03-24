Cal Raleigh Closing Out Spring Training on High Note For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-6 on Sunday afternoon in the second-to-last spring training game of the year.
The M's have now won three straight games in the Cactus League and they appear to be carrying some momentum into the regular season, which begins on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.
In addition to the team, some individuals also appear to be getting hot as the regular season looms. Julio Rodriguez hit a historic grand slam in Sunday's win and catcher Cal Raleigh had two home runs.
Though Raleigh is hitting just .193 for the spring, he does have five homers and 10 RBIs, continuing his run as the best power-hitting catching in baseball.
A finalist for the Silver Slugger at catcher last season, Raleigh hit 34 homers and drove in 100 runs. He hit .220, but the M's will undoubtedly trade batting average for this kind of power. Furthermore, Raleigh is an excellent defensive catcher: He took home both the Gold and Platinum Glove Awards in 2024.
If the Mariners are going to make the playoffs in 2025, the 28-year-old Raleigh will be a huge part of it. He runs one of the league's best pitching staffs and also hits in the middle of the order. Based on his spring training, Raleigh is slated to hit third for Seattle. He'll be behind Julio Rodriguez and in front of Randy Arozarena.
The Mariners and Athletics will kick off the regular season on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Luis Severino.
