Cal Raleigh Continues to Re-Write History Books as Seattle Mariners Top Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners clawed back to .500 on Wednesday night by beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 at Great American Ball Park. With the win, the M's are now 9-9. The loss drops the Reds to the same record.
Cal Raleigh continued his torrid week at the plate by hitting two home runs, including one from each side of the plate. The home runs represented a milestone for him as he now has exactly 100 big flies for his career.
He also re-wrote the history books on multiple fronts, per Mariners PR:
Fastest @Mariners to 100 career home runs by games played:
470 G -- Alex Rodriguez
482 G -- CAL RALEIGH
622 G -- Jim Presley
634 G -- Alvin Davis
640 G -- Ken Griffey Jr.
Any time you can best Ken Griffey Jr. and Mr. Mariner (Davis) in a category, you've done something right. And Raleigh also entered an exclusive list among switch-hitters.
Most times homering from BOTH sides of the plate in the same game among catchers in @MLB history:
8 - Jorge Posada
5 - Todd Hundley
4 - CAL RALEIGH
4 - Yasmani Grandal
The "Big Dumper," as he is affectionately known, is hitting .217 with seven homers and 10 RBIs this season. He's got five homers in his last five games and leads the Mariners.
Seattle will be back at it again on Thursday morning when they take on the Reds at 9:40 a.m. PT. Emerson Hancock will get the ball after being re-called from Triple-A Tacoma. He'll be opposed by Reds' offseason acquisition Brady Singer.
