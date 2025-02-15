Cal Raleigh Details What is Different For Seattle Mariners Under Dan Wilson
One of the biggest storylines for the Seattle Mariners this season is how Dan Wilson reacts in his first full season as manager. Wilson, a team Hall of famer as a player, took over for Scott Servais when he was fired last August. Wilson led the M's to a 21-13 record, but they still failed to make the playoffs, missing them by one game.
Speaking with the Seattle Times this week at spring training, current M's catcher Cal Raleigh spoke about his relationship with Wilson and how things will change under his guidance.
“There is more of a team orientation,” Raleigh said. “It’s just focus on the team, the team, the team, and obviously it’s harder to do in an individual sport like baseball. But focusing everything on the team and having everything revolve around the team is going to be huge for us.”
The comments by Raleigh are not necessarily a shot at Servais, but they do make you wonder what kind of things the M's will do this season. Will they bunt more? Will they hit-and-run more? Will they have a greater focus on moving runners over? On hitting sacrifice flies? All of those things could make a huge difference for the M's, and for a team that struggled to create runs last season, perhaps it will help the bottom line overall.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season and come into the season with high expectations, despite their relative lack of activity in the offseason. The team signed only Jorge Polanco and Donovan Solano this winter.
The first spring training game is Feb. 21.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for the second episode of season two! Brady says that the M's should call the Red Sox about a possible trade now that the team has signed Alex Bregman and he talks about Cal Raleigh's leadership continuing to grow. Furthermore, legendary ESPN MLB Insider Tim Kurkjian joins the show. CLICK HERE:
FORMER M's CLOSER FINDS NEW HOME: Kendall Graveman, who was the Mariners closer during the 2021 season, has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks after missing all of 2024 with injury. CLICK HERE:
GIVING IT ALL AWAY: As revealed on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Ichiro Suzuki will eventually give away all his personal artifacts to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He'll become the third player to ever do that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.