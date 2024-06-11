Mariners to Face One of Baseball's Top Prospects For His MLB Debut on Tuesday
The Chicago White Sox are calling up one of baseball's top pitching prospects and he will make his major league debut on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
Per prominent White Sox media personality James Fox on social media:
The @WhiteSox have an open rotation spot currently and the expectation is that current @BhamBarons starter Drew Thorpe will make his big league debut in Seattle this week. He’s the #41 overall prospect in baseball at @BaseballAmerica.
The 23-year-old Thorpe is also currently ranked as the No. 54 prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He started out as a member of the New York Yankees organization, but was dealt to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade this offseason. He was then spun off again to the White Sox in the deal that sent Dylan Cease to San Diego.
Thorpe will be skipping Triple-A entirely, having gone 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA at Double-A this year. In 11 starts, he's allowed just three home runs with a .170 opponents batting average. He has struck out 56 batters in 60.0 innings.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Thorpe’s 91-95 mph fastball hasn’t wowed much in college or pro ball and would be a borderline below-average pitch if he didn’t spot it so well. His high strikeout numbers are driven by a stellar changeup, a low-80s offering that he sells exceptionally well before it hits the brakes and fades just before the hitter’s bat. He can get batters to chase the change in pitchers' counts, but they can just as easily be fooled in the zone. Thorpe’s 82-85 mph slider has good depth, giving him an above-average breaking option.
The White Sox and Mariners begin their four-game series on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.
