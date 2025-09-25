Cal Raleigh Leads Mariners to AL West Title for First Time Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners slugged their way to a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Their victory clinched the first playoff division title since 2001 and secured home-field advantage for Seattle in the first round of the 2025 postseason.
Cal Raleigh's Historic Season
Cal Raleigh mashed the 59th and 60th home runs of his historic campaign on Wednesday night. In the first inning, Raleigh launched a ball into the upper deck of the right-field bleachers to give the M’s a 1-0 lead. In the eight inning, he sent another ball into the right-field bleachers for the 60th home run of his season.
Cal Raleigh has become the 4th player in American League history with 60 or more home runs in a single season, joining Aaron Judge, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris. Raleigh is building a strong MVP case as he continues to break records and put his name in the same conversation as baseball legends.
Luis Castillo's Masterful Performance
Luis Castillo posted the most dominant outing of his 2025 campaign. The veteran pitcher went 7.1 innings and only allowed one baserunner, a solo homer in the fourth inning. Castillo added 10 strikeouts in a masterful performance against the Colorado offense. The Mariners will lean on Castillo during their playoff run, and this was a promising start from a key piece in the rotation.
Lineup Continues Power Surge
The Mariners' lineup put up 9 runs in a collective effort on Wednesday night. Raleigh led the way with two home runs and a double. Julio Rodriguez added to his elite second half with two hits, including a solo homer. Josh Naylor added a hit and a stolen base. Jorge Polanco mashed two hits with a solo homer of his own. Eugenio Suárez mashed an opposite-field homer in the seventh inning to join the party. Dominic Canzone posted three hits in an impressive game at the plate.
The Mariners have now won 16 of their last 17 games. The lineup has been a huge factor of Seattle's run. The entire offense has been surging, and they look to stay hot in the final push of the season. The next goal for the Mariners is to clinch a first-round bye for the 2025 postseason.