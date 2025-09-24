Mariners Star Cal Raleigh Drops F-Bomb in Clinching Speech in Front of Crowd
The Seattle Mariners have had an absolutely incredible last month of baseball, winning 15 of 16 to seize control of the American League West and put themselves on the brink of locking up a bye into the ALDS.
Three years ago in 2022, Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh ended the 20-year playoff drought for the franchise with a dramatic walk-off home run to clinch the postseason for the first time since 2001. Less than half a decade later, Raleigh is the face of the hottest team in baseball and is about to wrap up one of the greatest seasons a catcher has had in the history of baseball.
The emotion of the moment as Seattle clinched the postseason on Tuesday night was not lost on Raleigh, and he let the fans know just how caught up in it he was when he got the chance to take the mic and address a raucous crowd at T-Mobile Park in a clip that will go down in Mariners history as the stuff of legends.
NSFW WARNING
Now, the focus turns to locking up the division, something which could come as early as Wednesday night with the magic number now done to just one. For Raleigh, the F-bomb was just the culimation of what has been a story to tell your grandchildren about.
Raleigh Has Become Mariners Legend This Season
While fans would love to see the Big Dumper crush two more long balls over the last five games to hit that elusive 60 home run plateau, Raleigh has already etched himself into Seattle sports -- and baseball as a whole -- history in 2025.
With a slash line of .245/.359/.586 alongside 58 home runs and 121 RBI through 154 games and a bWAR of 6.9, the 28-year-old has put this team on his back and is about to carry them to a promised land they have not been since 2001 with a divisional title.
There's not enough that can be said about this season for Raleigh and just how special it's actually been. But seeing the raw emotion and subsequent expletive he dropped when he got the chance to talk to the adoring Mariners crowd shows it's been just as special for him as it has been for the fans.
The ride is far from over and Seattle still has a ton to look forward to this October in a playoffs where with the way they're playing, they should like their chances no matter who they wind up matched up against.
With that being said though, this team has earned itself some serious celebration, and Raleigh perhaps more than anyone deserved to have his moment. It's one Mariners fans aren't going to forget for a very, very long time.