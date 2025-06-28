Cal Raleigh Makes Seattle Mariners History Not Seen Since Ichiro in 2004 in Friday Win
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made some team history not seen in the last 21 years on Friday night as the Mariners beat the Rangers 7-6 at Globe Life Field.
Per @MarinersPR:
Cal Raleigh is the first @Mariners player to be intentionally walked twice by the 4th inning of a game since Ichiro Suzuki on Sept. 16, 2004 vs. Anaheim.
Ichiro went on to break the @MLB single-season hits record two weeks later on Oct. 1, 2004.
After J.P. Crawford singled and Julio Rodriguez doubled, Raleigh was walked to load the bases in the top of the third inning. Jorge Polanco brought in a run on a ground ball and Randy Arozarena brought in another on a sacrifice fly, which gave Seattle a 3-1 lead at the time.
Raleigh was also walked in the top of the fourth to load the bases, with Polanco grounding out immediately following.
It's understandable why the Rangers would want no part of Raleigh, considering he's leading the major leagues in home runs at 32. He went 1-for-3 in the contest, hitting a double, and he walked three times in total. He's now hitting .275 and is poised to make his first All-Star Game appearance this season.
The Mariners are 42-39 on the season, concluding the nominal first half in possession of the third and final wild card spot. They are still 6.5 games back in the American League West, as the Houston Astros remain red-hot after beating the Chicago Cubs.
The M's will take on the Rangers again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. PT.
