Cal Raleigh and the Mariners Reward Fan Who Gave 60th Home Run Ball to a Kid
Cal Raleigh continued his historic season with his 60th home run on Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies. The long ball put him in the same company as baseball legends, joining Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, and Aaron Judge as the only players in American League history to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season.
Mariners Fan Gives 60th Home Run Ball to Kid
Raleigh's historic bomb landed in the right-field bleachers at T-Mobile Park. Glenn Mutti-Driscoll, a Seattle fan, was in the right spot at the right time and caught the ball. Moments after catching the ball, Mutti-Driscoll gave it to a kid in the crowd. When asked about the moment, he said that "the whole thing was surreal... It was just was happening so fast, and like, standing there with it, and I was just looking down at a kid, and he deserves more than me".
The father of the young fan who received the ball said that his son never wanted to sell the ball. Instead, the kid returned it to Raleigh in exchange for a ticket to watch Mariners' batting practice on the field and a bat signed by Cal Raleigh. The story spread quickly on social media, and baseball fans all over the world praised Mutti-Driscoll's good-hearted gesture.
Cal Raleigh and Mariners Reward Fan
Cal Raleigh and the Mariners organization took note of Mutti-Driscoll's generous act. After hearing the story, they were able to reach out to the fan and invited him onto the field later in the series. Cal Raleigh gave Mutti-Driscoll's family a signed bat and two baseballs.
This story is a great example of the positivity that sports can bring into the world. Mutti-Driscoll was recognized for his kindhearted gesture, and the young Ms fan was left with a moment that he will remember for the rest of his life.