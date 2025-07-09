Cal Raleigh Moves Even Closer to Barry Bonds as More Home Run History Falls
NEW YORK - Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continued his ascent through the Major League Baseball record books on Tuesday night, blasting his 36th home run of the season as the Mariners lost to the New York Yankees 10-3.
No matter where you turn, Raleigh is breaking, or chasing another mark in history. His 36th home run passed Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for the most homers in team history before the All-Star break and elicited praise from manager Dan Wilson in a postgame interview.
"...To see what Cal continues to do, we've talked about it a lot, but this has been a pretty consistent half for him. He continues to swing the bat well, and he got a pitch he was able to drive tonight, and it's been unbelievable for him."
Here's just some of the other Raleigh-based accomplishments.
Per Mariners PR:
Cal Raleigh has 36 home runs and 76 RBI this season, becoming the fourth player (and first catcher) since 1933 to have 36+ HR and 75+ RBI before the All-Star Break, joining Reggie Jackson (1969), Mark McGwire (1998) & Chris Davis (2013).
And per @StatsCentre:
Most home runs within a (primary) catcher's first 5 career seasons in MLB:
129- @Mariners Cal Raleigh (2021-25 via going yard vs the Yanks on Tuesday)
128- Mike Piazza (1992-96)
114- Johnny Bench (1967-71)
105- Gary Sanchez (2015-19)
92- Mike Napoli (2006-10)
91- Two others tied
And from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh’s 36 home runs are tied with 1961 Mickey Mantle for most by a switch-hitter in his team’s first 91 games of a season
And lastly:
Most home runs in a season before All-Star break:
2001 Barry Bonds: 39
2013 Chris Davis: 37
1998 Mark McGwire: 37
1969 Reggie Jackson: 37
2025 Cal Raleigh: 36
2001 Luis Gonzalez: 35
1998 Ken Griffey Jr.: 35
Raleigh and the Mariners have five more games before the All-Star break, and they'll start with another matchup with the Yankees at 4:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
