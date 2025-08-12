Cal Raleigh Now Only Trails Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in Seattle Mariners History

There is only one Mariner who has hit more Home Runs in a season than Cal Raleigh. Truly amazing.



1. Ken Griffey Jr. 56 ('98)

1. Ken Griffey Jr. 56 ('97)

3. Ken Griffey Jr. 49 ('96)

4. Ken Griffey Jr. 48 ('99)

5. Ken Griffey Jr. 45 ('93)

5. Cal Raleigh 45 ('25) pic.twitter.com/wJGSVjoigP