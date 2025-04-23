Cal Raleigh Would Join Elite Seattle Mariners History if He Homers vs. Boston Red Sox
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park in Boston. With the loss, the M's are 12-11 on the season and 2.0 games back in the American League West race.
It was a disappointing loss for Seattle, considering that they carried some momentum into Boston after winning two of three in Toronto. Furthermore, the Mariners had a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and had the bases loaded with one out, but couldn't add on, allowing the Red Sox a chance to stay in the game and ultimately take control of it.
Also, it was another short start from an M's starting pitcher, as Bryce Miller went just 4.2 innings.
The next two games also figure to be tough for Seattle with No. 5 starter Emerson Hancock pitching on Wednesday and Boston's ace, Garrett Crochet, toeing the slab on Thursday.
In addition to wins and losses, there's also some history at stake for M's catcher Cal Raleigh, according to Mariners PR:
DID YOU KNOW?...that Cal could become just the 5th player in Mariners history to hit 10+ home runs in his first 25 games of the season if he homers during the series against the Red Sox?...it took Ken Griffey Jr. 20 games in 1997, Nelson Cruz 21 games in 2015 and Alex Rodriguez (1999) and Ken Phelps (1987) 25 games each to reach double-digit home runs.
The 28-year-old catcher is hitting .244 this season with the nine homers, 16 RBIs and a .346 on-base percentage.
First pitch on Wednesday is set for 3:45 p.m. PT. Hancock will pitch against lefty Sean Newcomb.
