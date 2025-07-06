Cal Raleigh's Message to Seattle Mariners Teammates Should Have Fans Fired Up
Earlier this week, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named the starting catcher for the American League All-Star team. The honor marks Raleigh's first appearance in the Midsummer Classic and makes him the first M's catcher ever to start the game.
The Mariners put out a video of Raleigh learning that he's going to start the annual showcase, but in typical Raleigh fashion, he was more interested in talking about team goals than individual accomplishments.
"...it's definitely an honor and a dream come true, but I think it's going to be a lot more fun in October to win a World Series with you guys."
It's been a dream first-half for Raleigh, who enters play on Sunday as the league-leader in home runs with 35. He also has an American League-best 74 RBIs. But fans will certainly be excited to hear him talk about playing in October, which is something the M's haven't done since the 2022 season.
In fact, the Mariners have made the playoffs only three times in the 2000s (2000, 2001 and 2022). They are the only franchise to never make the World Series.
They enter play on Sunday at 47-42 and in second place in the American League West, but they do have possession of the third and final wild card spot by 2.5 games over the Boston Red Sox.
The M's will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:10 p.m. PT. George Kirby will take the ball against Paul Skenes.
