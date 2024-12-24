Christmas Eve 2024 Marks Anniversary of Infamous Seattle Mariners Signing
The Holidays have arrived. Unfortinately for the Seattle Mariners, it doesn't look like they will get any new acquisitions for Christmas.
The Mariners lost several possible targets in the last week when first basemen Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Walker, Josh Naylor and Carlos Santana all found new homes.
Despite entering the offseason with clear needs in several infield spots and the bullpen, Seattle hasn't made any major acquisitions.
And to add salt on the wound, Christmas Eve marked the bittersweet anniversary of one of the more interesting signings of Jerry Dipoto's tenure with the Mariners.
On Dec. 24, 2023, Seattle signed backup catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver to a two-year, $24 million deal. It remains the largest contract given to a position player in free agency during Dipoto's time in the Mariners front office.
Garver saw more usage in 2024 in his first year with Seattle than he had in any other season of his career (114 games played). Despite this, it wasn't a productive year for the 2023 World Series champion.
Garver batted .172 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 2024. He started 23 games at catcher and 81 as designated hitter.
At the time of his signing, the move was considered a solid one for the Mariners. Garver had just won a ring with the Texas Rangers and was one of their most productive power hitters during their championship run. He had just a .226 batting average with three home runs with 14 RBIs in 14 games played in the playoffs.
Despite Garver's struggles in his first year in the Pacific Northwest, a lot of Seattle fans would likely appreciate a move of that ilk in the offseason after an unusual lack of activity.
There's still time left in 2024 for the Mariners to make a significant move. But the options are less now than they were even a week ago.
