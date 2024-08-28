Cleveland Guardians Accomplish Same Horrific Feat as Seattle Mariners Here in 2024
The Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 on Tuesday night in Cleveland. With the win, the Royals are now 75-58. The Guardians have the same record, but because of the tiebreaker, the Royals are now officially in first place.
It's an amazing accomplishment for the Royals to be in this spot, considering they lost 106 games a season ago. It's also an amazing collapse for the Guardians, who once held a 10.0-game lead in the American League Central.
Per Guardians reporter Zack Meisel on social media:
For the first time since April 13, the Guardians are not standing atop the AL Central.
The morning of June 26, the Guardians had a 10-gamelead on the Royals in the AL Central.
Now, the teams are tied and the Royals have clinched the season-series tiebreaker.
Well, if anything, it's nice to see that the Seattle Mariners are not the only team capable of blowing a 10.0 game division lead. Back on June 19, the Mariners had that same lead over the Houston Astros, only to see it wilt away. At least the Guardians and Royals are tied, whereas the Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 3.5 games back of the Astros.
But again, it's a lot more fun when it's not happening to you.
The Royals and Guardians will play again on Wednesday morning at 10:10 a.m. PT. The Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Drew Rasmussen will open for Tampa Bay while Luis Castillo will pitch for the M's.
