Clock is Ticking on Important Deadline For Seattle Mariners Outfielder
Everything has been relatively quiet on the free-agent front for the Seattle Mariners.
Entering Monday, the only big move the team has made is declining the $12 million option for second baseman Jorge Polanco. Third baseman Luis Urias also elected free agency after clearing waivers.
The Mariners don't have any big outgoing free agents eligible for a qualifying offer, leaving just one big piece of change on the table for the team: Mitch Haniger's $17.5 million player option.
Haniger had until 2 p.m. PT on Monday to exercise his player option, which would make him the second highest-paid player on Seattle in 2025 behind face of the franchise Julio Rodriguez ($19.9125 million).
Haniger is coming off a disappointing 2024 with the Mariners.
He batted just .208 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 121 games played. One of the few bright spots for Haniger last season was the fact that he set the franchise record in career walk-offs with eight.
Haniger played sparingly for Seattle since manager Dan Wilson was hired on Aug. 22. Haniger had just 43 plate appearances after former manager Scott Servais was fired. He was used mainly as a spot-starter against left-handed pitching or as a fill-in outfielder when Victor Robles or Randy Arozarena was out.
Entering the offseason, Haniger exercising his player option seemed like a no-brainer. The nine-year veteran is unlikely to receive that kind of money anywhere else in free agency and he didn't publicly indicate any thoughts about retirement entering the offseason.
As to what Haniger's decision means for the Mariners, there's been speculation that the team could still designate the veteran for assignment and just eat the $17 million.
Haniger's name is scattered all over Seattle's franchise records. There's a very good chance he ends up in the Mariners Hall of Fame.
But coming off a season where Seattle missed the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years, it might be time for that relationship to come to an end.
