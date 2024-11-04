Former Seattle Mariners First Baseman Wins First Career Gold Glove Award
For the 13th time in Seattle Marines history, the club had two Gold Glove award winners in one season.
Catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore both won Gold Gloves on Sunday. It was the first Gold Glove award in both players' careers.
But Moore and Raleigh weren't the only pair of athletes to be recognized on Sunday who once suited up for Seattle.
The American League Gold Glove finalists for first base were Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles, Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers and Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins.
Santana was the one to earn the honor to wear the prestigious gold patch on his glove in 2025.
Santana had a .996 fielding percentage and committed just four errors in 1,094 total chances at first base. His total chances this year were the most in a single season of his career since 2018 and his fielding percentage was tied for the second-highest mark in his 15-year career.
Santana also excelled in advanced statistics. He had 14 outs above average, putting him in the 97th percentile in the MLB in that category according to Baseball Savant. He also ranked fourth among all major league first baseman in assorted fielding, according to ESPN.
Santana played 79 games for the Mariners during their playoff drought-breaking season in 2022. He batted .192 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs. On defense, he had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 267 total chances at first base with Seattle.
Santana is a free agent this offseason and is coming off a year where he he hit 23 home runs with 71 RBIs to go with his elite defense.
