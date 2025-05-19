Could Former Seattle Mariners Manager Be Candidate For Baltimore Orioles Job?
Over the weekend, the Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde, leading to speculation about the future direction of the organization.
Hyde led the O's to a 101-win season in 2023, and helped them reach the playoffs in 2024, but the team failed to win even a single playoff series in those two years.
Baltimore enters play on Monday at 15-30 and with the second-worst record in the American League. But despite the recent postseason failures and the poor start, the job will still be very desirable for a managerial candidates in the offseason. The Orioles have tons of young talent under team control for several years, including Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg. Henderson was an MVP candidate just a year ago.
Furthermore, they'll have opportunities to add to the roster in the offseason if they want to trade from their additional prospect group like Colby Mayo or Samuel Basallo. There's also the free agent route if the O's ownership group greenlights more spending. The team should also be attractive to free agents given the young talent on the roster. Cedric Mullins is a free agent after the year, which could free up additional resources.
Given that the Orioles job is both available and desirable, expect former Seattle Mariners' skipper Scott Servais to throw his hat in the ring. Servais, fired by the Ms in August of 2024, is currently serving as an advisor in the San Diego Padres organization.
Servais, 57, spent parts of nine years with the Mariners, going 680-642. He had five winning seasons out of his full eight and helped Seattle make the playoffs in 2022.
He spent 11 years as a big-league catcher with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants.
The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates jobs are also available after those clubs fired their managers earlier this season. Servais could also be a candidate for those openings, but the O's job is certainly a better gig given that they are closer to winning.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the Mariners' recent slide and some of the criticism coming Dan Wilson's way. Should the Mariners have used Andres Munoz in the eighth inning against the Yankees? Should they have intentionally walked Aaron Judge on Wednesday? And what's the issue with the bullpen? Brady also raises a question about Logan Gilbert's impending return and catches up with Tacoma Rainiers standout Samad Taylor for an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
BIG QUESTION FOR GILBERT: Logan Gilbert is working his way back from a Grade 1 flexor strain, but when he comes back, will he be able to use his splitter? CLICK HERE:
CRITICIZING DAN? We spoke to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about some of the criticism that manager Dan Wilson has gotten for Seattle in the early going this year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.