After finally signing with the Mariners, Andrew Knizner is in the fold for 2026

Over the weekend, multiple reports began surfacing that free agent catcher Andrew Knizner had signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Mariners. But a few days later, no official announcement had been made by the player or the club. But the drama ended on Tuesday afternoon, when MLB.com stated that Knizner had signed a one-year contract.

Knizner, 30, will replace former Mariners' prospect Harry Ford, who was traded to the Washington Nationals for left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer. He has donned the 'tools of ignorance' at the big-league level for seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants. In his 33 games with the Giants in 2025, he batted .221, with one double, one triple, and one home run, while driving in five runs.

The former Cardinals draft pick has a career batting average of .211 with 90 RBI, four stolen bases, and 70 walks in 323 games played. However, he is known more as a defensive specialist and didn't allow a passed ball in just over 234.0 innings behind the plate.

The Mariners now have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with more Hot Stove League moves on the way. GM Justin Hollander must refill the second and third base positions heading into 2026.

Will the Mariners double down on Eugenio Suarez?

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

With the departure of Jorge Polanco via free agency to the New York Mets, the urgency to re-sign third baseman Eugenio Suarez has come to the forefront. The third baseman was acquired at the trade deadline last year, and hit a total of 49 home runs on the season. After a cold start upon his return to the Emerald City, but proved to be a clutch performer down the stretch.

While Polanco and first baseman Josh Naylor were considered priorities over Suarez (Naylor re-signed almost immediately), that outlook changes now for the M's front office.

They will have sone competition for Suarez;s service at the hot corner. Several National League teams have expressed interest. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Pirates could sign Suárez in a deal projected to reach around $70 million.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions