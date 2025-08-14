Country Music's Biggest Superstar Reps Seattle Mariners Swag at Recent Show
Country music's biggest superstar, Morgan Wallen, recently performed at Lumen Field in Seattle as part of his "I'm the Problem Tour." However, it should be noted, that rather than only rocking Seattle Seahawks gear in the home of the 12s, he also wore some pretty sweet Seattle Mariners swag.
As posted by the Mariners on social media, Wallen took to the stage for portions of his shows in a navy blue Ichiro Suzuki jersey, and a teal Ken Griffey Jr. jersey. He also wore a throwback M's cap.
The 32-year-old star has taken the music world by storm over the last three years or so with his chart-topping hits like "Last Night" and "Whiskey Glasses."
Wallen is also a big baseball fan, having earned a chance to play in college himself before an elbow injury ended his career.
He said the following to Nashville Lifestyles:
“My mom said I never played with toys or games or anything. It was always music or sports. As I got a little older, sports took over, because when you’re that age it’s cooler to play sports than it is to play music. I would still listen to a lot of music and still loved it, but I didn’t take as much part in it as I did before. And then once my baseball career was over — I was supposed to play in college, got hurt — I went through a period where I was trying to figure out what I was going to do...”
He previously wrote a song about the 1998 Atlanta Braves as well. That team got to the World Series, losing to the New York Yankees.
Wallen has been nominated for several awards across many outlets, and he was named the Male Country Artist of the Year in 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
