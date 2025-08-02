Current Seattle Mariners Team Starting to Have Similar Vibes to 2022
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners front office made a clear statement with their trade deadline moves.
The addition of first baseman Josh Naylor, left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson and third baseman Eugenio Suarez was a vote of confidence from the front office to the current roster that this version of the club could make a legitimate run at the postseason.
In the small sample size since the Suarez acquisition Wednesday, that confidence has been well-placed.
Seattle went 2-0 through the first two of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday and Friday. The Mariners took the first game in a 6-0 shutout and won Game 2 by a score of 4-3 after J.P. Crawford hit a walk-off, two-run homer.
The two wins had major implications for Seattle's playoff chances. Entering Saturday, the Mariners were 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and held the final AL Wild Card spot by two games over the Rangers.
There's still a lot of baseball left to play in the regular season, but the current feeling around the team is strikingly similar the 2022 squad broke the organization's 21-year playoff drought.
"It seems like it," Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert said in a postgame interview Friday. "Naylor being here, (Suarez), the excitement going on right now, what J.P. did tonight, it's awesome. I feel like we have a ton of momentum and it's just fun showing up to the park right now. You never know what's gonna happen every day."
Seattle's current manager, Dan Wilson, wasn't in his current role when the team last made the postseason. But he's starting to notice the vibes shift, as well.
"It's all in front of us," Wilson said before a game against Texas on Saturday. "That's a good feeling to have. A lot of that team from 2022 is still intact here, especially the leadership. A lot of these guys went through that. I think it's a different team in a lot of ways, but there's enough of a remnant there that we all draw upon experiences that we had, and any kind of postseason experience is important. ... It's a good feeling right now."
