Seattle Mariners Reportedly Offered 'Elite' Prospects For High-Leverage Reliever
The Seattle Mariners walked out of the MLB trade deadline with one of the best group of acquisitions in the major leagues.
The Mariners traded for left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates, third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks and first baseman Josh Naylor, also from the Diamondbacks.
There was an opportunity for Seattle to add more in the final 48 hours leading to the trade deadline.
The Mariners were tied to several high-leverage bullpen arms for weeks, and they nearly added another potential closer.
In an appearance on the Daily Puck Drop podcast, Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude said the M's were close to acquiring former Minnesota Twins reliever Jhoan Duran, who was eventually dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"The Mariners said 'this is what we're comfortable giving up,' and they were comfortable giving up more than they probably have in any other deal in recent history," Jude said. "Probably more, they'd say, than they gave up for Luis Castillo in that package. Basically, the Mariners finished runner-up in that deal. If you ask the Mariners, they felt like their prospect package, which included two elite prospects, was better than what the Phillies gave up. But of course, the Mariners are gonna value their prospects more than probably just about any other team. ... The Mariners were right there, at least they felt like they were right there."
Jude discusses Seattle's attempted acquisition of relievers around the five-minute mark in the video below:
Jude didn't say the two "elite" prospects the Mariners offered the Twins, but both were likely top 100 prospects.
Seattle acquired Naylor, Ferguson and Suarez for a combined six top-25 team prospects and were able to avoid dealing from its crop of eight top 100 players (per MLB Pipeline).
Duran posted a 2.01 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings pitched across 49 appearances. He had 16 saves in 18 opportunities.
The Phillies acquired Duran for two top 100 prospects of their own: catcher Eduardo Tait (No. 56 per MLB Pipeline) and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel (No. 91).
Based on Jude's reporting, Minnesota simply picked Philadelphia's deal over Seattle's.
Not even 24 hours after the deadline, the Mariners' bullpen was tested. Right-handed reliever Trent Thornton tore his left Achilles tendon in the top of the ninth of a 6-0 win against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday.
