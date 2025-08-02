J.P. Crawford Caps Off Seattle Mariners Rally in 4-3 Win Over Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford was responsible for the first rocket on fireworks night at T-Mobile Park on Friday. The veteran infielder hit a walk-off, two-run home run to right field to lead the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers.
"It seems like every time we need him in the big spots, he's always delivering," Seattle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert said after the game. "And that goes back to since I came up in (2021), it feels like. ... It's not easy to do what he's doing. I think he just slows it down so well. He's got a good presence about him."
Crawford's walk-off shot capped off a rally for the Mariners, who trailed for most of the game.
"Put a good swing on it, try to get the guy over," Crawford said in an interview with ROOT Sports after his walk-off. " ... You just never give up. Game's not over until three outs in the ninth, and you show a lot of heart. This team has a lot of fight. And that's what we do."
All of the Rangers' runs came in the top of the third.
Texas designated hitter Joc Pederson scored after a fielding error committed by Dominic Canzone in right field on a double hit by former Seattle first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
Tellez was brought home on a single hit by third baseman Josh Smith and second baseman Marcus Semien hit a double that scored Smith. Texas led 3-1 through three. The M's' lone run to that point came via Eugenio Suarez after Cole Young was walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second.
Gilbert settled in after the third. He got through the sixth inning — his second time doing so in three starts and third time this season — and held the Rangers to their trio of scores. He finished with seven strikeouts, hit a batter and allowed the three earned runs on five hits.
"Just a couple of little things," Gilbert said. "Pitch misses by an inch to a guy on top of the plate. Ball squeaks down the line, could have been foul. ... Sometimes there's random things mixed with, left a pitch up to Semien. The worst pitch of the night comes back to bite you because of the stuff that happens before, then 2-1 count — left one up. The difference in this and no runs, one run is really, really small. But that's kind of how it goes at this level."
Seattle was able to get a run back in the bottom of the fifth, after the team chased off Texas starter Jack Leiter in 4.1 innings. Josh Naylor brought home Young on an RBI double to cut the Rangers' lead to 3-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, Canzone made up for his earlier error and hit a left-on-left, lead-off single to set Crawford up for the walk-off opportunity.
"(Canzone's) been playing with a lot of confidence," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "He's gotten some opportunities, and it seems like every opportunity he's able to deliver. ... Dom has had some good left-on-left at-bats. He has been swinging the bat and finding barrels. That ball he hit tonight was a rocket."
Seattle improved to 59-52 with the victory. The team holds the final American League Wild Card spot by two games over Texas and is 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.
The Mariners will try and secure the series win in the third of the four-game set at 1:10 p.m. PT on Saturday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Merrill Kelly will make his team debut for Texas.
