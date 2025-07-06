Dan Wilson Pays Compliments to Seattle Mariners' Mental Skills Coaches
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and many professional sports franchises have placed an extended emphasis and mental health and skills recently.
A reason for that, in part, is due to the competitive nature of being a professional athlete. In an era of social media, streamlined fan-to-athlete interactions (positive and negative), and almost countless amount of hot take and analytical programs, a clear and focused mind can provide a competitive edge. It can also help the players navigate mental struggles that can arise or be exacerbated from the stress of very public and very long seasons.
The Mariners have two mental skills coaches: Kellen Lee and Adam Bernero. The latter of the two has experience as a former MLB pitcher.
The importance of the mental part of the game, and the impact of Lee and Bernero, isn't something lost on Seattle manager Dan Wilson.
"I think the mental skills group — Adam Bernero for us does an incredible job at allowing that to free up," Wilson said before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. "Just going about it and doing what you do. ... There's so much about this game that can get in the way, whether it's the everyday nature of it, streaks, slumps — all those kinds of things get in the way mentally, and that begins the physical domino effect. Being able to sort some of that stuff out mentally and staying on top of it is huge."
Wilson acknowledged how positively the major league clubhouse has responded to the mental skills coaching. But that coaching extends into the minor leagues, as well.
The Mariners have encouraged uniform coaching from their farm system up through the major league roster. Rookie infielders Ben Williamson and Cole Young have both mentioned the mental skills coaches as being helpful to them while they were making their way through the farm system.
"I think we talk a lot about a player, and most of the time we refer to their physical development," Wilson said. "How they're hitting, how they're throwing, whatever it is. But I also think there's also a mental development that's a huge part about a player's maturation process. That's an underrated part — a talk we don't talk about as much. ... Getting that experience and exposure to it in the minor leagues is big, and hopefully it's just a continuation of it when they get to the big leagues."
Several of the organization's major leaguers have mentioned staying level through the peaks and valleys of an MLB season: "Don't get too high, don't get too low." Those are more than words for this team. And ones that the club will continue to try and live by.
The Mariners are 47-42 and will play the Pirates again at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
