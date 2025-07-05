Seattle Mariners Rotation Has 3 of Most Efficient Starting Pitchers Ever
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners pitching development staff is considered one of the biggest strength of the team, if not the single biggest.
The Mariners preach attacking the strike zone and throwing strikes. On a wall next to their artificial mounds at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., there's a mantra on the wall that says "27 outs... no more."
That mindset and development style has paid dividends for the current starting rotation, and three Seattle pitchers are currently among the most efficient in MLB history.
According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, the club boasts three pitchers in the top 10 of the modern era (1900-present) in strikeout-to-walk ratio (minimum of 300 innings pitched).
George Kirby is first in that list with a 7.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, Logan Gilbert is seventh with a 4.88 and Bryan Woo is ninth with a 4.73.
Kirby and Gilbert have spent time on the injured list this season with right shoulder inflammation and a right flexor strain, respectively. Both are former All-Stars (Kirby in 2023, Gilbert in 2024).
Kirby has a 4.85 ERA this season with 41 strikeouts in 42.2 innings across eight starts. Gilbert has a 3.40 ERA and has fanned 74 batters in 50.1 innings across 10 starts.
Woo, who dealt with his own injury troubles in previous seasons, has been the Mariners' most dependable starter in 2025. He's gone through the sixth inning in all 17 starts this season — the only pitcher in baseball to do so this year. He's struck out 104 batters in 107.1 innings pitched and could earn the first All-Star nod of his career.
