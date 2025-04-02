Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Winner Makes Incredible Gesture Before Homecoming Start vs. Mariners
At 2-4 on the young season, the Seattle Mariners are already in an early-season bind. And it's not going to get any easier on Wednesday afternoon when they play host to the Detroit Tigers and reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
It's a bit of a homecoming for Skubal, who played his college ball at Seattle University. According to an interview on the Tigers pre-game show on Tuesday, Skubal has paid for the Seattle U baseball team to come and watch him pitch. He said that if Seattle U won its game on Tuesday, he would do that, and they obliged.
Arguably the best pitcher on the planet right now, Skubal went 18-4 last season en route to the Cy Young. He led the American League with a 2.39 ERA and led baseball in strikeouts with 228 in 192.0 innings. Lifetime, he's 41-32 with a 3.40 ERA.
In three years at Seattle U, Skubal was 21-7 with a 3.36 ERA. He struck out 224 batters in 206.0 collegiate innings. Skubal says that was his only Division I offer and he also told the broadcast how much he owes to the program.
The Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound opposite Skubal. He suffered a loss in his first start of the year, surrending two runs over five innings against the Athletics.
After this game, the Mariners will get a much-needed day off before starting a new series on Friday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants.
That game will be at 1:35 p.m. PT.
