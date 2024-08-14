Seattle Mariners Shortstop Making An Impact After Impressive Journey Through Minors
In the bottom of the eighth inning an eventual 15-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers — Seattle Mariners shortstop Leo Rivas took the mound in an effort for manager Scott Servais to save his bullpen for the remaining eight games on the team's nine-game road trip.
It was indicative of the kind of night it was for Seattle. But it also, weirdly, symbolized a moment of actualization for Rivas.
The final out of the inning was a flyout caught by left fielder Dominic Canzone. Rivas asked for the ball as the two headed back to the dugout.
It makes sense why Rivas wanted the ball. There's probably not going to be many opportunities for him to pitch in the future.
But Rivas has been doing a lot more than position pitching in the last month. And he's accomplished a lot of firsts this year.
Rivas spent nine years in the minor leagues this season before getting his first call-up with the Mariners earlier this season.
Rivas has been called up three separate times this year: April 25 (he played five games), another call-up on June 10 (he played one game) and his most recent one on July 23.
Rivas is currently in the middle of his longest stint in the show. He's played 13 games (and counting) since his latest promotion. Rivas's current look in the majors is due to injury to Seattle's usual starting shortstop, JP Crawford.
That's 19 more major league games of experience than Rivas had coming into the 2024 season. Rivas spent six years in the Angels' farm system. The highest he got was the team's Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake Bees.
He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds on on Dec. 20, 2020. The closest he ever got to the Reds major league roster was a few stints with the team's Triple-A Louisville Bats and an invite to spring training. He elected free agency on Nov. 10, 2022, and signed a contract with Seattle on Jan. 30, 2023.
Since Rivas' call-up in July — he's hitting .160 with four RBIs and has walked twice. Those aren't numbers that jump off the page. But he's been a consistent defensive presence at shortstop. He's committed one error in 35 total chances and has helped turn seven double plays according to MLB.com.
Rivas has been used primarily in the bottom of the order and has provided a spark for the team — even if the numbers don't show it. Things that don't always show up on the box score like patient at-bats, running up the pitch count and getting on base in timely moments.
Rivas has made an impact in his first extended look in the major leagues. And he might get longer looks based on his recent month.
Nine years of work to get to this point and it looks like it's paying off.
