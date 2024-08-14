Detroit Tigers Blitz Seattle Mariners In 15-1 Blowout
Everything that could go wrong for the Seattle Mariners did on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers beat the Mariners 15-1 and had three innings of four or more runs. The loss dropped Seattle to 63-57 and put it one game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
"Obviously not our night," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Tuesday. "Got to give the Tigers credit. They put a lot of balls in play. We didn't make some plays needed to be made tonight and they did hit some balls hard, too. ... These games happen once in a while. You have to wash it and let it go."
Detroit got to George Kirby fast and early.
The Tigers got on the board with a Bligh Madris RBI single in the bottom of the first.
That hit ended up just being an appetizer for a three-course meal of offense.
Detroit designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hit the first of two home runs in his first game back from the 60-day injured list in the bottom of the third. It was a solo shot to left field. It was the first of five Tigers home runs on Tuesday. Madris had his second RBI single of the game and catcher Jake Rogers had a two-RBI double. The trio of knocks put Detroit up 5-0.
The Mariners scored their only run of the game after Mitch Haniger hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal held Seattle to one run in six innings pitched and struck out nine batters.
Carpenter hit his second home run in the bottom of the fifth — a two-run shot to right field. Rogers followed with a grand slam in the same inning to make it 11-1 Detroit. Rogers' grand slam totaled six of seven RBIs he had for the game.
The Tigers' last home runs came in the bottom of the sixth — a Gio Urshela solo home run and a two-run home run from Javier Baez.
Baez's homer resulted in the eventual final of 15-1.
Eleven of the Detroit's 15 runs came against Kirby. They were originally all earned but a scoring changed a hit to a throwing error attributed to shortstop Leo Rivas dropped it to six runs earned against Kirby. His 3.2 innings pitched was tied for the quickest hook of his career.
"I thought George's stuff early was OK," Servais said. "He made some mistakes as he got extended in some of those innings. Again, got to wash it and let it go. We got to come back tomorrow and get on it. ... I think it's just one of those nights. George is really good, very precise on the command of his pitches and where they're going."
It was a bad day for the Mariners. But Detroit will have bullpen starts the next two days. Seattle will have to take advantage of that if they want to continue the rest of the road trip with some momentum still on its side.
